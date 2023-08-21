ATLANTIC – Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) General Manager Steve Tjepkes said the company hasn’t received any warning about the need for additional energy to meet demand with extremely hot temperatures this week.
Tjepkes said the Midwest Independent System Operator has not given AMU any warnings that additional energy will be needed even though the area is in an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening and heat index temperature could be in the 113 to 115 degree range.
“We have not got any of those warnings for this week,” Tjepkes said Monday. “That tells us that they are fairly comfortable that things are in place that they think they can meet demand.”
He said part of it has to do with solar and wind energy and how much of that is getting produced.
“If the sun's out, you know the solar generation is going well,” he said. “Is the wind blowing? (If so) that helps with the wind generation.”
Tjepkes said AMU employees who work outside have been coming in earlier to avoid some of the heat and hot temperatures.
His advice for the average person is to try to operate bigger appliances- such as washers, dryers and dishwashers- later in the day or evening hours when there may not be as much demand for energy.