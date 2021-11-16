Food Pantry costs up

ATLANTIC – Food costs for the Atlantic Food Pantry jumped from over $23,000 to over $72,000 from 2019 to 2020 because of additional households utilizing the food pantry during the pandemic, according to information from Atlantic Food Pantry Representative Ken Burkhart.
In 2019, 1,211 households received additional food pantry food, but that number jumped to 2,700 in 2020. The actual food cost in 2019 was $23,617, and it increased to $72,885 in 2020. Burkhart said the pantry gives an average of 68 households a week additional food, and that’s about 10% of the people living in poverty in Cass County.
Burkhart said additional people using the food pantry could be caused by the approach they take now to distribute the food. Prior to the pandemic, there was an interview process for families wanting to come and get food from the pantry, and families would come and pick up their food in person. When the pandemic started, to avoid contact, the interviews were dropped, and a drive through system started, in which families drove up and had sacks of food placed in their vehicle.
Burkhart thinks people like the new system for several reasons.
“I think the clients like it,” he said. “The clients don’t have to sit for longer periods of time for the interview. It’s more anonymous. It takes a lot less time.”
In a move to help the pantry, there are COVID grant funds available from the CARES Act to apply for, and Community Development Specialist Kristine Stokes, from Southwest Iowa Planning Council will be asking the Atlantic City Council and Mayor Wednesday night if the city would consider serving as an applicant for the food pantry. Stokes did not want to say the amount of grant funds they want to apply for until meeting with city officials about it. However, she added that the maximum grant amount can be $100,000.
Atlantic is also in the middle of its “Scrooge Contest,” for the food pantry, in which candidates collect monetary and food donations. Candidates receive points for the donations they collect, and the winner is named Scrooge. Candidates have said the goal of the contest is to help the food pantry.