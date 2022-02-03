Students weigh on more winter

There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Thousands of people from around the nation and other countries gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow, a message they said Phil communicated in “groundhogese.” After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”
According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn’t see it.
In Atlantic, there are differing opinions from Washington Elementary students on whether or not it’s good that winter isn’t over.
Second grade student Dean Miller is glad winter is continuing because that’s when his favorite sports happen.
“I just like watching football and I’m a big wrestler,” Miller said.
First grade student Annette Hoffman just likes the cold weather.
“I want it to be cold out because it’s just really fun,” Hoffman said.
But second grade student Elliott Harris and first grade student Dax Benning disagree.
“I like hot weather,” Harris said. “It’s sunny and there’s no snow.”
Benning likes the warmer weather because it’s better for what she likes to do outside…running
“Because I’m fast and I like to run (and that’s not easy with ice and snow),” Benning said.