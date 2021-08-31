ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider a request to provide sewer service to a business outside of the city limits, a move city officials say they are reluctant to do and at the very least should be avoided in the future.
The council is expected to consider a request from a business located at 60365 Glacier Road located outside of the city limits but wishes to connect to the city’s sewer system. The business is expected to employ between 10-12 people
But City Administrator John Lund notes that that when consider a request for utility service outside of the city limits the city should annex the property so that it can collect property taxes for it.
“Given the tax rate difference between the City and County, it is advantageous to
property owners to build outside of City limits but receive utilities from the City,” Lund states. “It is a pretty nice thing to pay country taxes but receive urban amenities. It is in the best
interest of City taxpayers, and the Council has set such precedent that rural connections would require an agreement to be annexed into the city limits. Expanding the tax base creates downward pressure on property taxes. “
But Lund states that because there are other parcels located between it and the city limits that would be unlikely to agree to voluntarily annexation, that option is not practical. But Lund says it should not become a regular practice.
“Because there are parcels between this property and our limits, it makes annexation impractical, if not unfeasible,” Lund said. “The City has placed itself in this situation, where we cannot leverage sewer access to compel annexation. We should consider this an instructive lesson. This is not something we should ever do again.”
The issue was reviewed by the city’s Personnel and Finance Committee which is expected to offer a recommendation during the meeting.
The Council can deny the request, grant the request with conditions, or grant the request without conditions.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.