Temporary Closure M-47 scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3

An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 until Wednesday morning Oct. 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Tags

Trending Food Videos