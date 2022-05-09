ATLANTIC — In the face of an ongoing housing crunch, Atlantic City officials took the bold step to tackle the problem head on.
Last month, the city agreed to go ahead with the purchase of the 41.5 acre site along Olive Street from an Atlantic resident with the intention of developing as many as 69 lots on the property. Officials estimate that the project will cost just over $2.3 million with $830,000 going towards the land purchase and $1.8 million to connect East 19th Street to Olive in order to create 34 lots for the first phase of development. Another $200,000 is earmarked for the construction of a trail.
The initial purchase and cost will be covered through a general obligation bond that will include the purchase of the property and infrastructure costs that will be repaid as the lots are sold.
The city has long struggled with a lack of housing with only 12.6% of the housing stock built since 1990 and 34.9% being built before 1930 so the plan is generally regarded as a proactive step in the ongoing struggle to provide available housing and to lock up the largest undeveloped parcel in the community — long considered a site for potential development.
But the proposition doesn’t come without risk and some questions remain as to how it will play out financially. The question now is how will all the financing shake out- and what is the real financial risk to the city.
What we know
As privately held property the city, along with other taxing entities, currently collect property tax from it each year. But, since cities do not pay taxes on property they own, once the city takes possession the income from that property goes away, at least temporarily.
City officials say they have the bonding capacity and means to acquire the property and ride out the loss of income while the site is being developed. But other taxing entities, like the school, hospital and county, will also see loss in revenue — thought much smaller.
The plan
Because the project is so large, and expensive, the city’s plan calls for developing the site in phases. The first of which includes 34 lots with a street connection to 19th and Olive Streets. As the lots are sold, the property will come back onto the tax rolls and the city can then use the proceeds of the sale to begin paying off the debt.
In addition, the city will use some form of Tax Increment Financing to help pay for the development of the infrastructure — think roads, sewer and water, sidewalks etc. That cost is estimated to cost about $1.8 million and encompasses just half of the overall project.
Typically TIF works by “freezing” the taxable valuation of property and collecting the “increment” as improvements are made and the taxable valuation increases.
In this case, since the city is the owner and has no tax liability on the property, an agreed upon valuation will have to be reached so that the other taxing entities won’t be left out in the cold. How that will work and what that value will be remains to be seen.
Once development begins occurring the city will be able to collect revenue from the sale of the lots, and the tax increment resulting from the increased valuation of the new construction to begin paying off its debt.
But officials point out that not all property taxes will be captured by the city, since the other taxing districts also have a claim. One house is expected to generate around $5,300 in tax revenue that can be captured through TIF — some of which will be directed to assist in the development of low to moderate income housing.
“Not all property taxes are going to be captured by the TIF, the City, School District, and County will all receive dollars for their existing debt payments. It would create downward pressure on those levies,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said.
A side benefit is that with over half of the TIF financing going towards the development of low to moderate housing, the city will be able to address the issue of the quality of housing in the community.
“53.6% of the TIF dollars generated will be sequestered and have to be used for low-to-moderate income housing. This will be a significant amount of money,” Lund said. “So less than half of the property taxes paid by these new home owners will be directed towards the debt payments for their development. They will be benefiting other housing initiatives and the debt payments for public works.”
The worry
But as long as the lots sell and as long as homes get built, the plan should work beautifully. But what if it doesn’t? What if the lots don’t sell — or at least not as quickly as the city hopes?
A sparsely populated development wouldn’t be a financial disaster, but it wouldn’t be a good look and would have an impact on the city’s finances. The payments will have to come from another source, limiting what the city could otherwise do with that funding.
City officials say they have the means to pay off the $2.3 million general obligation bond without stressing the city’s finances even if — worst case scenario — no lots are sold at all. The bond extends over 20 and has an interest rate of around 3%. But officials acknowledge that the final details on how it will all work remain to be seen.
“The financing is still in flux,” Lund said. “There are many options. The City will do what it can to reduce the principal debt issued and negotiate a competitive interest rate. TIF and land sale proceeds will be the primary sources to make the debt payments.”
The risk
City officials have shown an ability to think outside the box in addressing a nagging housing problem where there clearly is a need to act. Interest has already been shown in the area but 60 plus lots, or even 34, is a huge number and would easily surpass the average number of new homes built in the community each year.
No one expects that all 34 lots in the first phase will be sold in one year — this will be an ongoing project. There are and will be risks for the city, but to the extent that the city is or will be in financial jeopardy. All early signs seem to indicate that there is interest from potential buyers in the development.
Representatives from the City’s Housing Committee and others have stated that the demand is there. Ultimately the success of the development will come down to that issue and is the demand strong enough to take a financial risk.
The city is betting it is.