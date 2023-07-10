ADAIR COUNTY – It is county fair time, and Adair County will host its fair starting on July 12.
Livestock will start arriving on July 12, but the first show- the dog show — will start at 1 p.m. in the Mid-American Arena. That will be followed by the Kids Rabbit Show at 3:30 p.m. in the Swine Show Ring, and the 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show at 4 p.m.
There will be a free BBQ Hamburger/Pork Burger Meal served at 6 p.m., compliments of the Adair County Fair Board, and Gazebo Presentations at 8 p.m.- which will include the Little Miss and Little Mister Adair County presentations, the local conservation awards, the 4-H Hall of Fame Award, the 4-H Senior Recognition and the crowning of the Adair County Fair Queen. Activities will end with a fireworks show.
July 13 activities start with the Supreme Horse Showman Contest, followed by the 4-H/FFA Horse Show, starting at 8 a.m. in the Horse Arena. The Swine Show will start at 8:30 a.m. in the Swine Show Ring, and the Poultry Showmanship will start at noon in the west end of the dairy barn, and be followed by the 4-H/FFA Poultry Show at 2 p.m. The Ringgold County Garden Tractor Pullers Association and the Midwest Pullers Association Truck and Tractor Pull will start at 6 p.m. at the Grandstand, and the Clothing Event Style Show will start at 7 p.m. in the 4-H/FFA Center. Activities will end with Volleyball in the horse arena- hosted by the Youth Council- at 8 p.m.
On July 14, activities start with the Market Lamb Feeder Pen, Market and Breeding Sheep Show at 8:30 a.m. in the Mid-American Arena, followed by the Meat Goat Show at 11 a.m. in the same location. The Dog Agility program will also start at 11 a.m. at the east side of the fair shop building, and results will be announced at 11:30 a.m. in the 4-H/FFA Center for Crops in the Field, On-Site Garden, Bucket of Junk, Apple Pie Contest and the Cookie and Cupcake Decorating Contest. The Bucket/Bottle Calf and Bottle Lamb Show will start at 6 p.m. in the Mid-American Arena, and the Wildwood Hills Ranch Horse Team will perform from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The Stock Show Buddies Livestock Show will be held in the Mid-American Arena at 7 p.m., and Nashville Recording Artist Eric Cheeser will perform a concert on the grassy area at the fairgrounds starting at 8:30 p.m. Those who attend are asked to bring lawn chairs.
July 15 activities will start with the Dairy/Dairy Goat show at the Swine Show Ring at 8 a.m., and the cat show will be held in the Gazebo at the same time. The Breeding Heifer, Lead Cow/Calf and Feeder Calf Show will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Mid-American Arena, and the Baby Show will start at 10 a.m. in the 4-H/FFA Mid-American Arena. The Pedal Pull will be held in front of the 4-H/FFA Center at 11:30 a.m., and the Junior and Senior Cowgirl Queen Contest will be held at the Horse Arena at noon. The Market Beef and Beef Showmanship Show will start at 12:30 p.m. in the Mid-American Center, and the Iowa Draft Horse Pullers show will be held at the Grandstand at 1 p.m. The Supreme Showman Contest will be held at approximately 4 p.m. or immediately following the Beef show Mid-American Arena, and those who want to participate in the beard and mullet contest should enter at the Grandstand between 6 and 7 p.m. Winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. The Demolition Derby Show will round out the entertainment for July 15 at 8 p.m. in the Grandstand.
July 16 is the final day of the fair, and starts with the Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast in the Courtyard, provided by members of the Greenfield Methodist Church followed by Worship with the Emmanuel Lutheran Praise Team at the Gazebo at 8:30 a.m. A 4-H Archery Speed Shooting Fun Match will start at 9 a.m. in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, followed by an open archery tournament in the same location at 10 a.m. Registration for the open show starts at 9 a.m. Registration for the Antique Tractor and Car Show starts at 10:30 a.m. and the show will be held from noon to 3 p.m., northeast of the fair entrance. The Livestock Premium Sale will start at 4 p.m. at the Mid-American Arena, and the Wright Rodeo Company Show will start at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand.
Much more information about the fair can be found online at adaircountyfair.org/visit/