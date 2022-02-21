ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) will hold a work session on Feb. 23 to discuss strategic planning.
In the past couple of months, the commission has been discussing its role in part because Gerald Brink, council liaison, said there were discussions about dissolving the group. However, Brink did not give specific details on those discussions. Last month, Chairman Alexsis Fleener said the group was getting pressure from the council to “get back to the (group’s) mission statement.”
The mission statement says the committee’s purpose is to “prepare and execute a strategic plan for the external advertising of the community in order to promote retail and industrial growth, tourism and population growth in the community.”
Members considered discussing the planning during its last meeting last month, but instead decided to hold a work session for it, since they had several funding requests to consider, and to keep the meeting time to approximately one hour.
The meeting will be held in the city hall council chambers and start at noon.