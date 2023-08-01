CASS COUNTY – A bridge project on 660th Street over the West Nodaway River was completed at the end of July, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Wolken said it actually opened on July 25, and it is completed other than some seeding that needs to be placed around it.
The board also approved a contract with Gus Construction for a culvert project on 710th Street, and approved an agreement with Mid-American for the final sign off of roads in the Rolling Wind Hills Project, pending receiving payment, which was expected on Tuesday.
Wolken explained the project involves 191 wind turbines in Cass, Adair and Adams Counties, and 171 of the turbines are in Cass County.
“Basically, when they do this, they take over maintenance of the roads during the project,” he said. “This (agreement) was the final sign off.”