Winner!

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Linda Potter of Griswold (left) accepts a gift certificate from Atlantic Locker Owner Kurt Haupert. Atlantic Locker and the Atlantic News Telegraph offered a contest in which people could enter to win a $300 meat bundle from the locker.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Griswold resident Linda Potter was the winner in the News Telegraph and Atlantic Locker’s contest, in which individuals could submit an entry for a drawing to win a $300 meat package from the Atlantic Locker. The contest was held during the month of July.

