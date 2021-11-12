ATLANTIC – “Thank you for your service” is a common phase told to those who serve in the military, especially on Veterans Day. Two members of the military reflected on what they think when they hear that phrase during programs in Atlantic this week.
Staff Sgt. Nathan Berg told students and staff at the Atlantic High School on Thursday morning that he always feels caught off guard when he is thanked for his service. But he hopes when people say that, they consider what that means.
“It’s my belief that every time someone takes time out of their day to thank a veteran, or thank a police officer or thank a firefighter, they also take a little bit of time after that and they think about what that person has done to serve their community and serve their country,” Berg said. “My hope is that after someone thinks about that service, the next time they’re faced with an everyday decision they could go one of many ways. They might choose to make a fast and easy decision that will quickly benefit themselves or they could take a slightly more difficult decision and make a harder decision that would benefit their community.”
Berg used garbage as an example, remembering when he was serving in Kuwait. The country has so much garbage that snow fence has to be put up to try to catch it all. He said if people see garbage lying around, they have the choice of letting it blow onto someone’s property or picking it up and disposing of it themselves. That one small act is a way to serve the community.
Lieutenant Colonel Reuben G. Doornink spoke to members of the Atlantic Rotary Club on Tuesday via zoom, and also talked about service. He said lots of people serve in lots of different ways, and questioned why people like him get thanked for it.
“Why do people thank me for my service?” he asked. What makes me worthy of that thanks? I think the sacrifice is what really ties to that service.”
He said those sacrifices can range from a World War II soldier who has to leave his family for years -They could leave a pregnant wife, and return home to a wife and child old enough to attend kindergarten- or a soldier serving in Iraq — who may have to wear chemical protective gear in weather with temperatures that could range from 100 to 120 degrees.
He said it’s important to have days like Veterans Day to remember all the people who have made sacrifices in service to their country.