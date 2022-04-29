CASS COUNTY- A discussion over a controversial resolution that would make Cass County a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary County” turned heated Friday at the Cass County Supervisors meeting with one resident insulting a Supervisor before storming out of the room.
Cary Short, a former NRA member and gun owner, who attended last week’s meeting and opposed the action, objected to comments from Supervisors John Hartkopf and ended up angrily insulting him before leaving the meeting. The outburst effectively ended the public discussion of the issue.
Last week the board was asked to consider the resolution from the Iowa Firearms Coalition which has been passed by at least 36 counties in Iowa including Guthrie, Pottawattamie and several other southwest Iowa counties. It is largely symbolic and states a county’s intent to oppose any legislation that would “infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of Cass County to keep and bear arms.”
Short opposed the resolution saying last week that the resolution contained inaccuracies, would be ineffective and nothing more than a political act.
“The opening statement in this is totally false,” he said last week. “The constitution does not guarantee the right for all citizens to bear arms.” He added that sheriff’s in the “original” counties that passed the resolution have said they would not “cooperate with any federal agencies that involve anything on people bearing guns. It’s become a political thing, it’s historically inaccurate, it’s constitutionally inaccurate and by the court’s ruling it’s inaccurate.”
On Friday Board Chairman Steve Baier told the audience that the issue would not be up for a vote that day but he would allow residents 3 minutes each to make a statement.
“When you decide to go into detail on this Second Amendment stuff I definitely want to address the board again, Short said. “I’ve done my due diligence on this non-profit and the organizers of it and I don’t think you are aware — and I know from our discussion last week there was no due diligence done — there are some serious questions about that I would like to address.”
He reiterated his earlier objections but as he was finishing up Hartkopf asked him if he was aware of state legislation that is being considered that, he says, “is stricter than the US Constitution.”
“Are you aware there is an amendment that has passed two general assemblies and will be on the ballot..” Hartkopf then offered to read the amendment.
Short became angry and approached Hartkopf.
“You need to read judicial Supreme Court rulings from 2008. If you want to get into this discussion I will get into it,” he said. “You want to be an obstinate, smart-ass, dumb son-of-a-gun then you be that. When you want to talk with some intelligence I will talk with you — I am done,” he said as he left the room.
There were no other comments and it’s not clear when the issue will come up again.