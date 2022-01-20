ATLANTIC – Fourteen people came out Wednesday morning, braving cold temperatures to play broomball for a TV feature about the introduction of the game to Atlantic.
Omaha’s KMTV noticed a Facebook post from Atlantic Park and Recreation about broomball, a game similar to hockey but played without skates and using brooms and a ball rather than sticks and a puck.
The story will be part of the station’s “Positively Heartland” segment.
The department put out the call for volunteers on Monday and 14 turned up Wednesday morning braving freezing temperatures and frigid wind chill.
Brian Ruge, Brown’s Shoe Fit Manager, was one of the 14 who came to participate after being invited by two other people who participated: Bailey Smith, Atlantic Chamber Executive Director, and Kelsey Beschorner, Atlantic Chamber Programs Director.
While he has played hockey, he hadn’t played broomball before, and said it’s fun to try something new.
“I’d never done that before, but it’s fun that they’re coming up with different ideas to keep people entertained,” he said. “I’m always up for something new.”
KMTV Reporter Isabella Basco was on hand to shoot video of the game as it was played and later interviewed Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen and Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen.
The segment will air on Jan. 25 at 5 a.m. and then during other newscasts throughout the day.
Rasmussen decided to offer the game near the beginning of January to see if residents in the Atlantic area would be interested in trying the sport, and said after people start getting the hang of it, they really enjoyed it.
“What may have started with unknown anxiety was met with endless fun for all ages,” Rasmussen said. “As people stepped on the ice, they would slip in their tennis shoes while they scrambled to hit the ball into the net. While kids swung their brooms, without fail, they would fall on their backs all the while sporting a smile from ear to ear. Eventually everyone figured it out and a real game of broomball began. There were amazing scores, great passes, tremendous blocks, and of course falls which would have landed on ESPN’s Not top 10.”
He said it’s a game that people from any age group and athletic ability can play, and it doesn’t require a lot of equipment to play.
While there aren’t plans for any more broomball games this winter, Rasmussen said the department has equipment ranging from cross country skis to brooms that people can check out and use. Anyone interested in using the equipment should contact the parks department at 243-3542.
Rasmussen hopes to schedule more broomball programs next winter.