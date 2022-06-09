ATLANTIC – Bluebird Hill, a wedding and event center, celebrated their grand opening this month on Thursday with an Atlantic Chambers Ambassadors ribbon cutting.
The center is owned and operated by Drew and Kimberly Comes, and the venue has already hosted two events, a wedding last Saturday and a wine tasting event was held Thursday night.
Kimberly said she and Drew had been considering the idea on and off for several years, and was actually able to make it come true last year. She had worked in the hospitality industry, enjoyed the planning and set up, and she and Drew wanted a space to offer for events in the Atlantic area.
The venue includes everything from a main event space with a brick fireplace to a patio, full bar and lounge, full catering kitchen, groom suite, bridal suite and other items like china, flatware, linens, tables and chairs.
She said previously the setting was just picture perfect for a venue space.
“It is on a pasture that my husband’s family owned,” she said. “We had always farmed around there and had cattle out there. It’s up on the hill top. It’s got the farm ground, the pasture ground, and then it’s also got some trees.”
Kimberly said Thursday they have 18 weddings booked already, and she’s happy how the whole project came together.
“I’m thrilled with how everything worked out,” Kimberly said.
Bluebird Hill was the first business to receive a tax rebate from the county after the Cass County Board of Supervisors decided to offer an incentive to businesses around the county similar to a program that cities have offered. The Comes will receive a 75% rebate of county taxes in 2023-24 and 50% in 2024-25. The deal is set up so that the taxes will be paid in full and then the incentive amount rebated back to them.
Those who want to learn more about the venue can visit their website bluebirdhilliowa.com, or their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.