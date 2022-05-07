Pioneer Skills Festival set for today

The Hitchcock House is now open for the season, and one of the first activities is the Pioneer Skills Festival.
The festival allows the public to see and try skills from the past, including rope making, candle dipping, tin punching, and woodcarving. It will be held today at the barn at the Hitchcock House site, located at 63788 567th Lane, just west of Lewis, from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities in the barn are free of charge.
The house, which was built in 1856 and was used to assist in the safe passage of fugitive slaves through southwestern Iowa on their way east and north to Canada during the mid-19th century, will also be open for tours during the festival. The tour cost is $5 per person for ninth grade and older.