MASSENA- Massena residents were warned Friday not to give tap water to infants under six months old as it contains high levels of manganese, which can lead to learning or behavior problems.
Massena Mayor Phil Przychodzin said Monday the problem is likely related to more of the mineral seeping into the water system because of a clogged filter and a low water table.
“(The filters) supposedly last for years and years and years, and they think this one has given up,” Przychodzin said. “We have shallow wells, 35 to 45 feet ,and with the low water table we’ve had, (officials) think we’re just picking up more minerals and so consequently the filter didn’t filter it like it should.”
Przychodzin said the manganese was just slightly higher than it should be, and adults and children older than six months should be able to still use the tap water. However, because of the risk to younger children, he said, city officials gave families who had children that age information in person on Friday. He said city officials were in the process of getting the filter fixed, but didn’t have a specific timeline when it would be completed.
He said city officials are working with an engineering firm and Southern Iowa Rural Water Association (SIRWA) to consider digging deeper wells or using rural water in the future, which could avoid this problem.