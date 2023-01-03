Cass Health welcomes Nurse Practitioner Whitney Schafer

(photo contributed)

Nurse Practitioner Whitney Schafer

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Staff at Cass Health welcome Whitney Schafer, MSN, APRN, FNP-C to the team of providers at AMC Rapid Care. Schafer is board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners to care for patients of all ages.

Tags

Trending Food Videos