CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors officially approved a new redistricting map that includes only minor changes to supervisors districts and voting precincts.
The plan, put together by the Cass County Temporary Redistricting Commission, was reviewed by the Board of Supervisors last week and contains only “small” adjustments in the Massena township, though not the city itself, to account for shifts in population.
State law requires that districts are reconsidered every 10 years after the new census comes out to account for changes in population. Wards must be as equal as possible — with the number of residents in each determined by taking the most recent county population and dividing it by the five supervisor districts.
Using that calculation, wards are required to contain 2,625 people with a margin of error of just 1% or 26 people. But even with that slim of a margin, only minor changes are expected to the current wards.
The plan will split the Massena Township voting precinct to reflect the district changes. Currently the 12th precinct encompasses the entire Massena township, including the city of Massena. The new map breaks out the city along with a portion of the township along the western edge. The rest of the township becomes part of the 9th precinct with includes the Edna and Victoria townships.
While the precincts remain mostly unchanged, the actual voting locations will be determined at a later date.
The board approved the plan following a public hearing on Friday morning in which there was no public comments.