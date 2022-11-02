Christmas in Atlantic Kick Off

Listed as Travel Iowa’s number one Christmas destination, downtown Atlantic lights up six bocks with nearly 200,000 lights for the holiday season.
“I look forward to Christmas in Atlantic every year,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
“It’s a big tourist season for Atlantic with people from all over the state, and outside Iowa, coming to see our downtown. It also provides the community with free family activities the entire months of November and December, while encouraging holiday shopping at our incredible locally owned businesses,” mentioned Smith.
Christmas in Atlantic kicks off Saturday, Nov. 12 with the Holiday Open House. Visit local retailers to get a holiday sneak peek and enjoy treats, giveaways and special promotions. For a list of participating businesses, visit www.atlanticiowa.com.
For the sixth year in a row, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce will be offering AtlantiCash at a discounted price as part of their Holiday Promotion, sponsored by First Whitney Bank & Trust.
“Last year we sold $35,000 in about an hour, our highest dollar amount yet. The goal this year is to sell another $35,000, all of which goes back into Atlantic businesses,” Smith stated.
For one day only, community members can come to the Chamber on Saturday, Nov. 12 and buy a pack of $100 in AtlantiCash for $80, a 20% discount. Up to three packs, totaling $300, may be purchased. The discounted AtlantiCash will be available from 9 a.m.– noon, or till supplies last.
The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony, sponsored by Atlantic Municipal Utilities and TS Bank, will be Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Historic Rock Island Depot in downtown Atlantic. There will be free hot chocolate and Atlantic Hy-Vee will be serving a free hot dog meal for spectators to enjoy. Santa will have a special arrival at 5:30 p.m. to turn on the lights and see children in his cabin from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at City Park.
The Lighted Parade and Fireworks will be Dec 3, starting at 6 p.m. Submit Lighted Parade entries to the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce by calling 712.243.3017 or emailing chamber@atlanticiowa.com. Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged. The Lighted Parade and Fireworks is sponsored by A.M. Cohron & Son and McDermott & Son Roofing.
Prior to the Lighted Parade on Dec. 3, visit Santa in his cabin where you can enjoy hot chocolate and treats, as well as horse-drawn carriage rides, sponsored by Lloyd & Meredith, from 3-5:30 p.m. Visit www.atlanticiowa.com for Santa’s full holiday schedule. Santa’s Cabin is sponsored by the Atlantic Rotary Club and Farmhouse & Flowers.
Join us for the Holiday Concert and Angel of Christmas on Dec. 4 at the First United Church of Christ, starting at 3 p.m.. Submit your nominations for Angel of Christmas to the Atlantic Area Chamber by Nov. 23. The Angel of Christmas is sponsored by Cass Health.
Pick up your Christmas Brochure from area retail businesses, like the Chamber on Facebook or follow on Twitter to find dates and details to celebrate Christmas in Atlantic. You can find a complete list of activities at www.atlanticiowa.com.
Capture the Christmas magic with #MyAtlanticIA and post to the Atlantic Area Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram (AtlanticIowaFan). Contact the Atlantic Area Chamber with any questions at chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call 712.243.3017.