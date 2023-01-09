ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors heard several funding requests during its meeting last Friday and on Monday. The board took no action on the requests, waiting to discuss them when they start working on the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Adair Supervisors hear budget requests
