Oakland to hold Independence Day Celebration

OAKLAND – The city of Oakland will hold an Independence Day Celebration, starting with a golf tournament on July 2.
The tournament will start at 10 a.m., and those interested should sign up at the Oakland Riverside Golf Course.
The rest of the activities will be held on July Fourth, starting with the Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at the fire station from 7 to 10:30 a.m.
Other activities will be held at Chautauqua Park, including a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Arbor Bank. There will also be live music performed by the band “Clean and Easy,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Midway-which will include vendors, games and food- will open at 9 a.m. Art in the park will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., and those interested in participating should RSVP to the extension office by calling 712-482-6449. The parade will start at 5 p.m., and fireworks show by J & M Displays will start at dusk.