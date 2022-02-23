Grassley to visit Atlantic today

ATLANTIC – Senator Chuck Grassley will be visiting Atlantic today taking a tour of Henningsen Construction, and taking questions from employees at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Grassley was already going to be in the area, holding a town hall meeting at the Audubon County Economic Development office, located at 800 Market Street from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Grassley was asked on Monday about several topics including the situation in Ukraine. He said Congress can only do so much about it.
“Congress can’t do much except pass legislation on sanctions (when it comes to Ukraine),” Grassley said.
Grassley was hopeful that Russia’s President Putin was still willing to talk.
“Nobody knows what’s in Putin’s mind, but I do think it’s good news that he said he was willing to sit down and talk,” he said. “(Putin said) He’s not going to invade Ukraine while we’re talking. And that’s the best news and best update I can get you.”