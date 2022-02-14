It’s nearly impossible to spend a few minutes with Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett and not come away from the conversation feeling a little bit better about … well everything.
She is the definition of the eternal optimist, who’s focused on the positive and yet knows the difference between wishing for something and working for it.
I had the opportunity to spend a few minutes speaking with Garrett this week and in that short period of time we touched on everything from economic development to housing, how COVID has changed the way we work, Atlantic’s future and our role in Southwest Iowa’s economy. We covered a lot of ground in a short time.
But I get the feeling that’s nothing new for the mayor. Though she served on the City Council I didn’t really know Garrett very well prior to her being elected mayor. She strikes me now as the sort who doesn’t let the grass grow under her feet. If anything she’s a flurry of plans and ideas — all based on the idea of making the community a better place — a phrase that seems to pop-up a lot.
Ideas like relentlessly promoting the community, working to expand our retail base, promoting the community’s unique location and the role remote work can have in the economy and developing the kind of amenities that attract and keep families looking to escape the urban sprawl.
I share those goals and find it frustrating that, despite our best efforts, they’ve been so difficult to acheive. So it would be easy to write off Garrett’s enthusiasm for naivety — or maybe a well meaning but overestimation of what government can actually accomplish.
That would be a mistake.
Yes, government can be a grind. The wheels of progress move excruciatingly slow, and it can be frustrating — especially for someone who wants to make an immediate impact. But Garrett comes to the office with a wide-eyed realization of the challenges she faces. Prior to moving here she spent years working in human resources in the healthcare industry.
Frankly I can’t think of anything more governmenty, red-taped based than that.
She doesn’t strike me as a dreamer wishing and hoping for change. She understands the difficulty of the work ahead, but she doesn’t accept that just because it’s hard that it can’t be done.
Faced with the challenges inherent with pushing a big rock up a hill, in just her first month Garrett has shown she is more than willing to jump in and put her shoulder to the task — whether it’s manning the phones at city hall while the staff is out with COVID, attending about a gazillion meetings or seeking out new ways to engage the public.
To that end, in the coming days Garrett will begin writing a recurring column in the News Telegraph. The content will be hers alone but she says she hopes it will be a spot to keep residents informed on what’s going on in city hall and the community at large.
I think it’s a great idea.
I don’t imagine she and I will agree on everything — that’s the nature of journalism and government. But I do find her enthusiasm refreshing, and it’s impossible not to get caught up in that. Enthusiasm and good intentions aren’t always enough to make change happen. That takes work and determination — and so far it seems our new mayor is up to the task.