CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a request from Treasurer Tracey Marshall to promote three hourly employees to deputy status, a move that will allow Marshall to set the salary for those individuals without Board of Supervisor approval — which has been an ongoing sticking point between the two departments over the past several weeks.
Marshall and the Supervisors have been involved in an ongoing disagreement over the hiring practices and salaries of employees in the Treasurer’s office and the department has struggled to remain open after losing nearly its entire staff due to resignations earlier this year and with another employee expected to retire later this year. And while some of the positions have been filled, the office is currently closed until further notice for staff training with no indication of when it may reopen.
Tensions between the department and the Board of Supervisors have been running high since the Board reduced the pay of one new hire citing a higher than usual starting salary and claiming that the position had not been advertised properly and was filled before being approved by the board.
During a contentious meeting board members said the starting salary was too high based on the person’s experience and contrary to the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary. The board agreed to hire the individual but at a salary of $18 an hour rather than the $22 an hour she was told she would be making.
Marshall has claimed that she is not able to hire qualified individuals at that rate and that other entities are paying that much or more for less demanding jobs. Board members counter that the wage is a probationary — typically for 90 days — while training and orientation is being done and doesn’t take into account the county’s generous employee benefit package that can add as much as $10 an hour in benefits.
As of last week, four of the five open positions have been filled, though there has already been some turnover and changes.
State law allows department heads to appoint “one or more” deputies, assistants or clerks with board approval. The number of deputies for each department “shall be determined by the board and the number and approval of each appointment shall be adopted by a resolution recorded in the minutes of the board.”
Currently the Treasurer’s department has three deputy positions available.
If approved by the board it would allow Marshall to set the salary for the new positions, without needing approval by the Supervisors as long as the salaries do not exceed 85% of her salary for the first and second deputy officer; the the deputy in charge of the motor vehicle registration and title division, and the deputy in charge of driver’s license issuance. In offices where more than two deputies are required, the annual base salary of each additional deputy shall be an amount not to exceed eighty percent of the principal officer’s salary.
Marshall’s current salary is $65,433 so the salaries could not exceed $55,618 annually or $26.73 an hour.
