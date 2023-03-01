The following students received the Character Counts award for Caring. These students excelled in showing their teachers and classmates most or all of these traits.Be kind; Be compassionate; Express gratitude; Forgive others.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.