Jenna Brownlee works on the mural on the left side of the Shift ATL building on Wednesday morning. The professional painter started painting earlier this week and hopes to be done today or Friday before the Shift ATL fund-raiser — with a meal and dueling piano entertainment- on Saturday night.

