Jenna Brownlee works on the mural on the left side of the Shift ATL building on Wednesday morning. The professional painter started painting earlier this week and hopes to be done today or Friday before the Shift ATL fund-raiser — with a meal and dueling piano entertainment- on Saturday night.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On the Docket: Dispute between mother, daughter leads to charges
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BASEBALL: CAM looks to stamp state ticket as Ogden calls
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BASEBALL: CAM blasts through, stamps state ticket
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Atlantic looks to make it 2 state trips in a row
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Exira-EHK falls in regional final to Southeast Warren
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Exira-EHK gets another chance to punch state ticket
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL: Atlantic rallies to win rubber match with Shenandoah
- Area Police Reports
- Griswold Holds 140th Old Soldier's Reunion
- As the Man Said, Know When to Fold 'Em
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.