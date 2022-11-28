Iowans who lack health insurance — and those who might be eligible for cheaper coverage — have until Jan. 15 to enroll in plans subsidized by the federal government.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos