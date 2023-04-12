Board approves superintendent’s resignation agreement

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved a resignation agreement with Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber Wednesday night, which says Barber will his contracted salary through June 30. He will then receive base salary between July 1 and Dec. 31, which is approximately $87,000. He will also receive health and dental benefits until June 30, 2024 unless he is employed elsewhere before that date with comparable insurance. The agreement also states that all parties developed an agreed upon statement about his resignation, and that is the only statement given to the media, staff and other third parties.

