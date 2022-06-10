ADAIR COUNTY – The Greenfield Economic Development Group asked the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday if it would consider upgrading a road near Southwest Second Street and South Townline if the group would purchase land there to add more housing. The board agreed, but took no action.
Chair Matt Wedemeyer said the group is considering purchasing 18 acres, and has a committee specifically focusing on housing and looking for property for that purpose. The road near Southwest Second Street and South Townline is dirt, and the group asked the board if they were able to move forward with the project if that road could be gravel.
Wedemeyer said Adair County Engineer Nick Kaufmann said the road would have to be changed to a Level A road, and extended from 40 feet to 60 feet. Wedemeyer said the consensus of the board was the road could be upgraded, but it depended on whether the group was able to purchase the property.