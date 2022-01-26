ATLANTIC — The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved plans Tuesday for a bridge rehabilitation project on West Sixth street near the airport.
“The abutments are in really poor shape so we’re going to go in and repair those,” Cass County engineer Trent Wolken told the board.
The project is expected to take several months to complete and will cost around $400,000 which will be split with the city of Atlantic.
In other business, the board approved the county 2022 budget amendment with no comments from the public.
The Board also set the pay rate for Auditor Assistant Doreen South following the end of her probationary period. After consulting with Auditor Dale Sunderman, her pay was increased from $18 an hour to $20 an hour.
Rocky Anderson, who happened to be attending the board meeting, was appointed Pleasant Township Clerk. Several other appointments remain to be filled.