Local funeral home changes hands

ATLANTIC – Local funeral home Hockenberry Family Care has now become Schmidt Family Funeral Homes.
A member of the Schmidt Family, Graydon, had been working at Hockenberry Family Care for the past three years, and he and his parents Jon and Robin worked with Kathie Hockenberry to take over the business when she decided to retire.
Graydon told the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors that his father owned and operated a funeral home in Centerville, and he “grew up in the funeral home industry,” as his “dad’s right hand guy.”
While his dad decided to sell the funeral home in 2016, Graydon began working at a funeral home in Ankeny. While there, he met many other people in the industry, including Hockenberry. Eventually, she hired Graydon to work in Atlantic, and after she recently retired, the family got back into the family business.
Jon said one reason they wanted to work in western Iowa was to be closer to family as their other two children (and grandchildren) live and work in the Council Bluffs and Omaha areas.
The business has locations in Atlantic, Anita and Adair.
The Atlantic site is getting a new paint job and new carpeting.They are all excited to come to southwest Iowa, work in the family business and serve people in the area.
“It’s going to be an honor to serve the families of Adair, Anita and Atlantic,” Jon said. “It’s a very final situation (working in this business). You only get one chance to take care of this particular individual, and we want to make sure we do it the way the family wants to do it.”