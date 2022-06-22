The Life of a Lifeguard

ATLANTIC – Dazia Sorensen grew up participating on the swim team, and looking up to the lifeguards at Sunnyside Pool. But an incident at age 14 really made her want to work as a lifeguard.
“One time when I was on vacation with my family, we were at a lake, and I had to jump in and pull my brother back onto our boat because he was struggling. And from that day on, I always wanted to be a lifeguard and I always wanted to help people, and just make sure everybody’s safe,” Sorensen said.
She said she and her family were panicking because they couldn’t find her brother.
“We had a pontoon boat, and we were drifting a little bit,” she said. “And he had jumped off and nobody had seen him jump off. So we started looking for him. And then I noticed he was in the water, and he was trying to swim back. But he had taken his life jacket off, and so he was struggling a lot. When I realized I didn’t think he was going to be able to swim back, I jumped in and I swam over to him and dragged him back to the boat.”
Sorensen has been a lifeguard for six years, and while she lives, attends college and works in Ankeny, she decided to drive back and forth to Atlantic and work as a lifeguard at Sunnyside Pool this season.
“I worked two previously summers at Sunnyside,” she said. “I came back to help at Sunnyside Pool because of all my memories from working there in the past (during) high school,’’ she said.
She explained to become a lifeguard people have to first take a physical test, and be able to swim 300 yards or six laps in a pool, tread water for two minutes without using your hands, and retrieve a brick at the bottom of a pool and return with it on your chest within a minute and 30 seconds. After that, people have to take a class learning basic knowledge of first aid and CPR, and then take a test to see how well you remembered all the information.
Sorensen said she hasn’t ever had to perform a save in the water at Sunnyside Pool, “but I’ve had multiple incidents in which I’ve had to administer first aid, (which was) more than just (putting on) a band-aid.”
She said getting to know the children who come to swim and seeing them through the years.
“The kids are definitely my favorite part,” she said “I like kids even if they are ornery. You get to know kids, and they get to know by name. It’s like one big family unit. I know a lot of the kids by name at the pool. I’ve seen a lot of these kids grow up.”
Sorensen encourages people to take on the challenge of becoming a lifeguard because she said it prepares you for the real world.
“I would encourage people to be lifeguards because it really helps you develop very good people skills- because you have to talk to everybody- the whole general public,” she said.