ATLANTIC – Following a win by four votes in the Atlantic Mayor’s runoff election Tuesday night, Candidate Tim Teig announced Wednesday afternoon that he asked for a recount of the results.
Teig and candidate Grace Garrett were running against each other after neither candidate received a majority during a four candidate race on Nov. 2, a change that the Atlantic City Council approved earlier this year to assure the winning candidate received 50% of the vote. Garrett won Tuesday’s runoff election, but only by four votes — 588 to 584, according to unofficial results.
Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman said the Cass County Board of Supervisors would be canvassing the vote this morning, and any candidate interested in asking for a recount had until Friday at 5 p.m. to submit paperwork to the auditor’s office.
The paperwork has to be turned into the board of supervisors, which will certify there will be a recount. After that, a board is formed to recount the votes. Each candidate chooses a member and those two will choose the third and final member.
Sunderman said the recount needs to be done within 11 days of the canvass, which would be Dec. 13.
Teig declined to comment on the issue Wednesday beyond confirming that he was asking for a recount.