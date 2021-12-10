ATLANTIC – Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber shared with School Board Wednesday night a policy regarding a vaccine mandate for employees that was ready for the board to consider if federal law requires it.
In September, President Joe Biden ordered businesses with 100 or more employees to require them to be vaccinated or be tested for the virus weekly.
Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay the mandate, and ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to “take no steps to implement or enforce until further court order,” according to the Department of Labor.
Barber said the policy was created in case the mandate is lifted and the district would have to comply starting Jan 4.
Barber said the policy states that in the event the stay is lifted employees will have to prove they are vaccinated.
“If you can’t provide that proof, you need to be tested weekly and you have to be wearing a mask,” he said. “If it becomes federal law, we’re going to have to be compliant.”
Barber said the board would have to decide if the employees or district would pay for the tests.
Barber said school officials don’t know how many employees are vaccinated, but he would guess it’s between 65 and 75%.