CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday allowing cremains to be scattered on a private property in Bear Grove Township.
Board Chairman Steve Baier said Iowa Code already allows for burial or scattering cremains on private property, however in this case, the cremains had been buried, and later the property was sold to a different owner. The family of the deceased wanted to scatter the ashes on the property, and the current owner of the property agreed to let them. Baier said there is no cemetery board in the township and no cemetery near the property, which is why the approval fell to the board.
Recorder Mary Ward said when someone is buried on private property, there needs to be an entrance and exit for visitors to get to the site, and the abstract for it needs to be updated but entrance and exit rules don’t apply to scattering of cremains.