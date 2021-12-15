Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Gusty winds with strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High around 70F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 26F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.