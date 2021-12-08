CASS COUNTY – After months of discussion on whether to vacate part of 570th Street in Brighton Township, and replace a bridge there with a box culvert, the Cass County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to do so on Tuesday morning.
The bridge needs to be remodeled or replaced, and the county could receive $1.5 million in bridge funding if they participated in a state program that rewards counties for replacing bridges with box culverts. Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said if the county agreed to participate in the program, state officials would be responsible for replacing the bridge with the culvert, and there would be no cost to the county.
IDOT officials said in a memo that they had created the program to encourage the removal of bridges that aren’t used very much. After conducting a study six years ago, it was determined that the average number of vehicles on the road each day was 15.
Chairman Steve Baier read the resolution, which included language saying the county agreed to make the only other access road and bridge a priority for residents in the area, especially if they are operating farm equipment.
“The remaining roadway segments of 570th north of Boston Road, and south of the Cass/Shelby county line remain a class A roadway,” Baier said reading the resolution. “(And) Cass County bridge 460 shall remain a priority, and in the event, the bridge inspection recommends a posting under a legal 80,000 pound load, remedial steps to alleviate the deficiency will be taken and will be a priority.”