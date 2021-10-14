ADAIR COUNTY – An Adair County resident, Judy Kading, suggested the Adair County Board of Supervisors hold a public meeting to discuss how about $1.3 million in American Rescue Act Funds will be used and allow the public to offer ideas.
The American Rescue Act provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Kading said it was important to have a public meeting so residents could learn how much money the county would receive, how the money can be used and let the public make suggestions for it.
“I think it’s really important for you to be very open and very transparent about the money that the county’s getting, what it can be used for, and to open it up for people to talk about ideas and suggestions (for the money),” Kading said.
While the board didn’t rule out the idea, Board member Matt Wedemeyer said the plan was to have county department heads make requests, see how much those cost, and discuss those ideas during regular meetings.
“When we first got this started, our initial plan was to have a deadline for our departments- every department had to submit their request list and we’re going to (see how much money that adds up to). Once we get that initial list going, then we start putting it on the agenda (to discuss),” Wedemeyer said.
Wedemeyer said the next step was to discuss requests and costs from non-county entities.
Kading said that information would be important for the public to know.
“That’s the kind of information that you need to get everybody the opportunity to hear at a public meeting,” Kading said.
The board didn’t make any decision about having a public meeting on Wednesday.