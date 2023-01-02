Last week an organization I am involved with fulfilled our annual charitable giving. We contacted the Atlantic Community Schools Food Service to see if there was a need for unpaid school lunches. It was astounding to learn that there is approximately an $11,000.00 deficit and the carryover from 2021 was even higher. The Director of Food Service told us that no child goes without a meal. According to the Iowa Department of Education https://educateiowa.gov/documents/school-frl/2021/02/2020-21-iowa-public-school-k-12-students-eligible-free-and-reduced, 1393 students in the Atlantic School District K-12, 753 students qualify for the free and reduced meal program. That is 54% of our school children!

