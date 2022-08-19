ADAIR COUNTY – Those ready for a new shower house at Mormon Trail County Park will have to wait a little while longer as the building isn’t expected to be delivered until next year.
Adair County Conservation Department still waiting for shower house
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- 2022 ATLANTIC TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: Matt Weresh blitzes way to TOC win
- 2022 TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: Final Results
- Area Police Reports
- Sneak peek for area football in 2022
- TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS DAY 2: Matt Weresh maintains lead at TOC
- Court Reports - Criminal Cases
- TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS DAY 1: Wereshes lead the field at TOC
- On The Docket: Omaha Man in custody for theft and burglary charges, adds assault changes
- Audubon County gets RISE grant for roadway at proposed feed mill site
- On the Docket: Trial Date Set for Des Moines Man Charged in Human Trafficking
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.