Long term company moves to new location

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Financial advisors (front row Brian Wedemeyer and Tom Gross and back row Jenny Johnson and Zac Wiges) are pictured in an office in their new location at 1401 East Seventh Street.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Ameriprise, a company that offers financial advice and has been in Atlantic since the 1970’s, has moved to a new location, but continues to offer the same financial services since the beginning.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos