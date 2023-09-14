New face at Atlantic Brown’s Shoe Fit

ATLANTIC – There’s a new face at Brown Shoe Fit in Atlantic.
Austin Renfor will take over for Brian Ruge, who is opening a Brown’s Shoe Fit store in Omaha, Neb.
Renfor is originally from Burlington, and started working for Brown’s Shoe Fit, thanks to an opportunity from his brother-in-law.
“In high school, I took a lot of college business and finance classes,” Renfor said. “And I knew I wanted to open my own business. My brother-in-law actually worked at a Brown Shoe Fit. He asked me to come and work part time. I started working there and had a lot of fun with it, and just decided to stick with it.”
Renfor said he heard about Ruge leaving, and was interested in coming back to Iowa, since he was working out of state.
“I was in Oklahoma before, and that was about a 10 hour drive to my family,” Renfor said. “We were at a shoe show, and I heard Brian was taking over (a store in) Omaha. That left an opportunity here for me. And I told the president of the company that I would like to come here. I’d like the opportunity to come to Atlantic.”
Renfor said he is excited to meet and get to know the people in Atlantic and surrounding areas, and he and his wife Lilly-who grew up in the Des Moines area- are busy getting settled into the area.
Ruge said he wasn’t planning on leaving Atlantic, but decided opening a store in Omaha, Neb. was one he couldn’t pass up since officials with Brown’s Shoe Fit have been trying to accomplish for at least 30 years. He said the project has been in the works for about two months, and the goal is to be open at the beginning of October.
He said he will miss the people he’s got to know when he took over the store seven years ago, but said, one nice thing about working in the Omaha area is he would be able to come back and visit or still be able to attend events in Atlantic, such as AtlanticFest.
“It was a tough decision,” Ruge said. “The people and the community have been such a great asset to me.”
Ruge hopes people will continue to shop at the Atlantic location, and welcome Renfor to the community, just like they did when he started at Brown’s Shoe Fit.
“I hope people continue to support him,” Ruge said