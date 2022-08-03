Council Bluffs - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in Pottawattamie County. Pottawattamie County Public Health (PCPH) is working closely with IDPH to conduct contact tracing. PCPH is also communicating with local health partners to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient while infectious. People who have been confirmed to have had direct close contact are instructed to watch for symptoms of illness and are offered a vaccine series. The series is used to prevent symptoms from developing or developing severe illness.

