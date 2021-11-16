GUTHRIE CENTER- The unofficial winners for city and school boards across Guthrie County have been released by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office in Des Moines.
Brain Sheeder won one of the two open seats on the Guthrie Center School Board. He came in first with 179 votes.
“I feel very honored and lucky that people voted for me and I am very grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me,” Sheeder said. “My plan is to attend the meetings with an open mind and be ready to listen and learn. I do what I do and I enjoy learning things that I need to know from other people who know what they are doing. I also believe in relying on my characteristics rather than my skills. People want someone who is going to listen to them and who is going to be honest and respectful. I plan to be that person for the people of Guthrie Center,” Sheeder states.
Kris Langgaard got the second seat on the Guthrie Center School Board. He was second behind Brian Sheeder with a total of 171 votes.
“I am really excited to be joining such a great district in a leadership capacity. I’m hoping to dive right in and keep getting the work done to maintain our district as a positive cornerstone in West Central Iowa,” Langgaard said. “I do not have any specific plans at the moment. I am looking forward to starting the process of hiring a new superintendent, and building good working relationships with the staff, administrators, students and parents. Otherwise, I am assuming our first year will be mostly around collecting as much information as possible to make sound decisions for our school.” Langgaard continued.“I believe I have a lot of skills to bring to the Guthrie Center School Board, for background I’ve got a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Simpson College. I have lived and worked and now operate a family farm in Guthrie County giving me a good working knowledge of how small businesses operate. As well as 10 years of experience working as a software tester engineer with John Deere helping to sharpen my critical thinking and analytical thought processes which I believe will be a good asset to the board and our schools.”
Cale Kastner was re-elected to his seat on the Panorama School Board.
“It is a good feeling to get re-elected to the Panorama Board, or any board for that matter. A re-election tells you that you are heading the organization in the right direction and the people are happy with your decisions,” Kastner said. “My plans are to keep the school moving forward in the right directions, and to continue looking out for the best interest of the students, teachers, and the district. Also to hopefully keep representing the people in district one that way they would like to be represented.” Kastner states. “Some skills that I believe that I bring to the table are, as a business owner I like to think I bring frugality to the board. Also I think I have to sit back and take a look at both sides of every issue. I’m not afraid to ask questions or do research on issues, whether it’s the bus drivers or a teacher’s new curriculum, I’ll go to the source that’s going to have to use whatever tool we are discussing.” Kastner said.
Chuck Cleveland was re-elected to the Guthrie Center City Council, and is going on his fourth year.
“I believe the City of Guthrie Center is headed in the right direction. We’ve been working on the quality of life for the middle class of our town by looking for good, affordable housing. This has been done through property clean up, removing abandoned, dangerous properties and we are working on trying to build new houses in town to help bring new families to town, which in turn I think would help business here in town and help the employers keep their employees closer to their job,” Cleveland said. “The Guthrie Center Council, along with the Guthrie Center Utilities, have been working on improving our infrastructure by relining some of the sewer lines and we will be replacing an old water main with a new water main along State Street. We, along with the Guthrie Center Park & Recreation, have made improvements at the swimming pool by having a new shower house built and there is a new musical playground in the works by the swimming pool. The Lil’ Charger Daycare has a building committee and is looking into building a new and larger daycare which should help bring and keep families in our community. All this has been helped by the support of our citizens that are living in our community.” Cleveland states.
“I’m glad to have been re-elected to the city council. I believe we have a good group of people on the council that first and foremost care about our town and have the best intentions without having a personal agenda and would like to see it keep growing.” Cleveland said.