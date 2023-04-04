Cass Supervisors approved $70,000 in ARPA funding for Wellness Coordinator

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday using approximately $70,000 in American Rescue Plan Funding (ARPA) to fund the Cass County Wellness Coordinator position by a vote of 4 to 1 with Board Member Bernard Pettinger voting no.

