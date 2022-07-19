State Auditor Rob Sand will be going on a town hall tour on July 20 and 21, and will visit several southwest Iowa counties on July 21. He will be in Pottawattamie County at Sunset Park in Council Bluffs, located at 1000 16 Avenue, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and in Shelby County at Potters Park in Harlan, located at 1200 Grand Avenue, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. He will be in Audubon County at Albert the Bull Park in Audubon, located at 115 Circle Drive, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and Cass County at the Atlantic City Park, located at 10 West Seventh Street, from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos