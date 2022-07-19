State Auditor Rob Sand will be going on a town hall tour on July 20 and 21, and will visit several southwest Iowa counties on July 21. He will be in Pottawattamie County at Sunset Park in Council Bluffs, located at 1000 16 Avenue, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and in Shelby County at Potters Park in Harlan, located at 1200 Grand Avenue, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. He will be in Audubon County at Albert the Bull Park in Audubon, located at 115 Circle Drive, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and Cass County at the Atlantic City Park, located at 10 West Seventh Street, from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic searching for two new head coaches
- On the Docket: Dispute between mother, daughter leads to charges
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BASEBALL: CAM blasts through, stamps state ticket
- Big Changes will be invisible to most
- Letter to the Editor -Regarding Cass County Courthouse Officers/Board of Supervisors
- Atlantic man found not guilty of attempted murder charges
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BASEBALL: CAM players reflect on big win
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN SOFTBALL: Jensen, Kirchhoff earn first-team all-Hawkeye Ten
- Goal for Trojan Locker to be on school grounds
- Forristall named BankBeat Rising Star in Banking
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.