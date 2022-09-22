ATLANTIC – While Halloween is over a month away, Atlantic city and chamber officials have announced trick or treat times for it.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- FLASHBACK: Reflecting back on Atlantic's '02 state championship football team
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- Wheelers take down Spartans, 64-30
- Area Police Reports
- Adair police chief on leave due to FBI and ATF searches
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojan volleyball picks up home split
- Sheriff's report released on crane accident
- Stupfell named to Leadership Iowa 2022-23
- Single vehicle accident
- Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.