ADAIR COUNTY – Camping revenue in Adair County has increased $12,000 and the number of people camping has increased since 2019, and Conservation Director Dominic Johnson attributed the increase to several factors, including the COVID pandemic, facility improvements and an increase in the camping cost.
Adair County camping revenue up since 2019
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Responders called out for a man runover by a cow
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Fantastic finish for Atlantic duo
- Police Reports: Cass County Sheriff's arrests and UTV accident
- SWAT girls' wrestling announces team, booster club
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE CROSS COUNTRY: ACGC boys runner up as Chargers get two medalists, a boy and a girl
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa’s pheasant season is expected to be a repeat of 2021
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL VOLLEYBALL: Riverside upsets Gehlen Catholic, earns first trip to state
- ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL: CAM places two on first team, two on second
- IOWA STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET PREVIEW: A look at the state cross country meet
- Havannah Rae Hemmingsen birth
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.