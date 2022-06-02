Kids Fishing Day, Free Fishing weekend set for this weekend

CASS COUNTY – Those excited to go fishing should put this weekend on their calendar as Kids Fishing Day will be held at Lake Anita on June 4, and free fishing weekend will be held from June 3 to 5.
Registration for Kids Fishing Day starts at 9:30 a.m., and individuals should meet at the old boat ramp, which is south of the beach area. The event will start at 10 a.m. with a short program, followed by fishing, prize drawings and a hot dog meal. Free will donations will be accepted.
Residents and visitors can also fish without a license from June 3 to 5. Free fishing weekend is a great time to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. Outdoor fun awaits at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond.
“A summer of family fun is just a short drive and a fishing pole away,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Fisheries Bureau. “You’ll be reeling in fish and making new memories in no time!”
People can also go online to purchase a fishing license for future fishing trips https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Licensing/CustomerLookup.aspx.