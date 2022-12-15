ATLANTIC - With about 50 people in attendance, the city’s Board of Adjustment approved Thursday a conditional use permit for a local church that many worried would mean the end of the movie theater in Atlantic.
The board unanimously approved the permit which opens the door for the New Life Church to operate in the theater building and clears the path for the possible sale of the building. The vote came after nearly two hours of discussion with residents speaking both in favor of and against approving the permit.
In the end the Board’s decision was dictated by the law which lays out specific requirements that must be met and limits the reasons for rejecting an application.
Board Chairman Melissa Ihnen noted that the issue was not about the sale of the building, but whether or not it met the requirements.
“Anyone can sell their property to anyone they want to,” she said. “We just have these seven rules we have to abide by. I hope everyone realizes this is not an easy decision, but we have the rules we have to follow.”
Those rules involve issues such as if the use will diminish the value of adjacent property, not impede normal development, are adequate utilities to the site, it would not cause traffic congestion and is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The adjacent property owners must also be on board with the change. At least one business owner wrote that they did have appointments on Sunday and worried that parking would be impacted.
Church pastor Ben Winford addressed the issues of parking and possible congestion in the area noting that with a congregation of 130 they need about 43 parking spaces. He noted that in the surrounding area there were about 115 available parking spaces. Even accounting for future growth there would still be plenty of available spaces.
Winford told the board that while the congregation has been using the theater for the last six weeks or so, it has been looking for a new site for several months but had been unable to find one that met their needs.
“This building meets our needs probably more than any other building and we looked at every vacant building in Atlantic,” he said. “They were all either out of our price range or don’t meet our needs.”
He added that the group has spent extensive time evaluating each building they have considered but nothing worked out.
“We did a three month feasibility study on each building and either the repairs were too extensive or didn’t meet our needs,” he added later.
Though the plan has generated much public discussion, just two spoke in favor of keeping the theater as it is.
“The Atlatic theater is a historical place, but it’s also a place where people can go who may not be able to afford going out of town,” said Angie Johnson. “I know you need a church but I also know the city needs a theater.”
“Once it's gone it's gone,” Barb Jorgensen. “Just because it is unsuccessful under one owner doesn't mean it can't be profitable for someone else”
Board members questioned Winford on a number of issues including the possibility of holding funerals there and the issue of snow removal. Winford said the church does not hold funerals at the site, opting to use local funeral homes.
In the end the board reviewed each of the seven requirements and agreed the permit met each one. While traffic concerns were the major concern board member Alexis Fleener remarked that of all the requirements it was compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan that raised most concerns.
“I think this is the only one that could align with some of the major concerns some of the people have that we are not addressing tonight that it will no longer be a commercial site,” she said and added later that the boards role was not to consider what was being lost but only if the use conformed to the law.
“There is no one thing we can point to that we can say is inconsistent,” she said.