Anderson, Olson receive Patty Hannon Scholarships

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Keira Olson and Angelica Anderson received the Patty Hannon Scholarship for 2023, and were recognized during the Patty Hannon Concert Sunday.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Angelica Anderson and Keira Olson were named the recipients of the Patty Hannon Scholarships on Sunday afternoon during the Patty Hannon Concert of Bands.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags